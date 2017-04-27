New parents know only too well how full on it is when you have a newborn baby, never having a hand spare.
So the parents of 18-day-old Adam were pretty chuffed when they realised their son had the ability to feed himself his bottle.
The parents filmed their newborn, with his tiny hands gripping the bottle, from all the different angles to prove he was, in fact, a baby genius.
Now Adam’s mum and dad can eat with two hands while watching him feed. Ah, it’s the simple things.
Also on HuffPost
What Toddlers Want To Do