    • PARENTS
    27/04/2017 15:04 BST

    Baby Boy Feeds Himself With A Bottle At Just 18 Days Old, Proves He's A Genius Already

    He's going to go far.

    New parents know only too well how full on it is when you have a newborn baby, never having a hand spare.

    So the parents of 18-day-old Adam were pretty chuffed when they realised their son had the ability to feed himself his bottle.

    The parents filmed their newborn, with his tiny hands gripping the bottle, from all the different angles to prove he was, in fact, a baby genius. 

    YouTube
    YouTube

    Now Adam’s mum and dad can eat with two hands while watching him feed. Ah, it’s the simple things.

