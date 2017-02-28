In the early hours of Sunday morning a bagel-based incident on a train in Hertfordshire was filmed, quickly spreading across the internet quicker than butter on a hot... well, bagel.

The two-minute clip by Dougie Stew shows fights, chants, jeering and cheering and even the police, all prompted by someone placing the aforementioned foodstuff on a fellow commuter’s head.

Confused? Watching the video won’t help but it’s worth taking a look anyway.