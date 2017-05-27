Torrential thundery downpours are set to descend on Britain over the bank holiday weekend, bringing an end to the spell of summery weather.

The UK enjoyed the hottest day of the year so far on Friday as temperatures peaked at 29.4C (85F) in Lossiemouth, north Scotland, the Met Office said.

For the third consecutive day each of the home nations enjoyed the warmest day of the year and most parts of the country saw temperatures above 25C (77F).

The mercury hit 28.9C (84F) in Porthmadog, Wales, 28.6C (83F) in Blackpool, England, and 26.2C (79F) in Castlederg, Northern Ireland.

But temperatures will dip as showers move in across the country over the long weekend.