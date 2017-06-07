All Sections
    • STYLE
    07/06/2017 16:29 BST

    Barack Obama Wore The Same Tuxedo For His Entire Presidency, And We Love Him For It

    His style is timeless 💕

    Michelle Obama has revealed that Barack wore the same tuxedo throughout his entire American presidency, and no one noticed. 

    The Former First Lady spoke at Apple’s developer’s conference in San Jose, California, US, on Tuesday 6 June, pointing out that she received criticism for her state dinner gowns - but her husband got away with wearing the same tuxedo. 

    “This is the unfair thing,” she said.

    “You talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux. Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace - They didn’t comment that for eight years he wore that same tux.”

    Raleigh News & Observer via Getty Images
    President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle make an appearance at the President's Home States Ball on the evening of his inauguration as the 44th U.S. President in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday 20 January 20 2009.

    “He was proud of it too,” she said continued. 

    “He’s like, ‘Mm, I’m ready. I’m ready in 10 minutes. Mm, how long did it take you?’ And I’m like, ‘Get out of here.’”

     

    Drew Angerer via Getty Images
    First Lady Michelle Obama and U.S. President Barack Obama wait for leaders to arrive for the Nordic state dinner on the North Portico at the White House, May 13, 2016, in Washington, DC. 

    At HuffPost UK Style we value sustainable fashion, so we’ll always rate repeat wearing more highly than items bought to wear once then throw away.

    Here’s hoping Michelle’s revelation will help turn the tide so women in the public eye come under less pressure to always wear new.

    After all, just look at how good an old favourite can stand up to repeat outings:

    Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images
    First Lady Michelle Obama straightens U.S. President Barack Obama's tie while they wait on the North Portico for the arrival of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Madame Peng Liyuan ahead of a state dinner at the White House September 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. 
    WHITE HOUSE POOL (ISP POOL IMAGES) via Getty Images
    U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama arrive on stage for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Phoenix Awards dinner, September 27 2014 in Washington, DC.
    NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images
    US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wait for the arrival of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini on the North Portico of the White House before a state dinner in Washington, DC on October 18 2016.
    NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images
    US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama walk out to greet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau for a State Dinner in their honour at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 10 2016.

