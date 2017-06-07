Barack Obama Wore The Same Tuxedo For His Entire Presidency, And We Love Him For It

Michelle Obama has revealed that Barack wore the same tuxedo throughout his entire American presidency, and no one noticed.

The Former First Lady spoke at Apple’s developer’s conference in San Jose, California, US, on Tuesday 6 June, pointing out that she received criticism for her state dinner gowns - but her husband got away with wearing the same tuxedo.

“This is the unfair thing,” she said.

“You talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux. Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace - They didn’t comment that for eight years he wore that same tux.”