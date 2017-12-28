Homeless Man Lands Job As A Barber After Being Given Free Haircut And Beard-Trim

A homeless man got an incredible Christmas present when he was given a free styling session by a men’s grooming brand, which helped him secure a job.

James McKinnon’s life was derailed when his father was murdered three years ago.

The 22-year-old moved from Norfolk to Leicester for a fresh start and to look for work, as he thought there would be more opportunities in a bigger city. But he struggled to find employment and soon became homeless.

″There’s a lot of stigmatism behind people being homeless,” said McKinnon. “So when people see me they instantly think ‘drug addict’. They instantly think ‘he’s done wrong choices in his life’.”

McKinnon said the opportunity to get a haircut and a beard-trim “enhanced” his position as a job seeker and helped get him “suitable” to be in a work environment.