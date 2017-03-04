Former Commons speaker Baroness Betty Boothroyd vowed that she would never again wear ermine as she launched an attack on the “medieval trappings” of the House of Lords. She said the time had come for lasting reforms of the Upper House which blended with traditions and the needs of parliament as a whole. In written evidence to the Parliamentary Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, Lady Boothroyd called for: A reduction in the number of peers in the Lords to a maximum of 450; curbs on the prime minister of the day awarding unlimited peerages for political services and members retiring at the end of the parliament when they reach 80.

PA Former Commons speaker Baroness Betty Boothroyd has attacked the 'medieval trappings' of the House of Lords

The retirement of peers who seldom come and contribute little would further cut the size of the Lords. She pledged: “For my part, I shall not wear ermine again. The House of Lords does itself a disservice in clinging to medieval trappings. “The splendour of the Queen’s presence at state openings is sufficient reminder that we are a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy.” Lady Boothroyd added: “The unfettered power of patronage enjoyed by successive prime ministers has exposed Parliament to unfair scorn and ridicule. “Our democracy is undermined by it. Historic Lords reform lies within our grasp provided the next steps are not too steep and Parliament asserts its rights.” She went on: “I believe the House of Lords could work a lot better. Its 800-plus membership makes it almost unmanageable, hinders the business of the House and needs urgently to be reduced. “I favour a reformed House of between 400 and a maximum of 450. “But I would be loath to see the number of independent crossbenchers - I declare a personal interest as one of them - sharply reduced.

POOL New / Reuters Queen Elizabeth reads the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords