Some of the BBC’s most high-profile female personalities have demanded the corporation tackle its gender pay gap immediately, after this week’s revelations about unequal pay between men and women. Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis, Today programme hosts Mishal Husain and Sarah Montague, journalist and host of her own show Victoria Derbyshire and presenter Clare Balding among those who have signed an open letter to director general Tony Hall. In it, the group say that many have suspected “for years” that women and men at the Beeb are not treated equally but called on the Beeb to sort the issue “now” rather than by Hall’s self-imposed 2020 timescale.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis is among those who signed the letter to Tony Hall

One Show host Alex Jones, Antiques Roadshow’s Fiona Bruce and Wimbledon presenter Sue Barker, have also added their backing to sorting out pay inequality “now”, rather than by Lord Hall’s self-imposed 2020 timescale. It comes after documents setting out the pay for staff on more than £150,000 showed a sizeable gap in the earnings of the corporation’s best-known male and female presenters and actors, were published on Wednesday. The figures revealed Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans was the top earner at the BBC on than £2 million, while the highest paid woman was Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman in the substantially lower £450,000-£499,999 pay bracket. In the letter, the signatories say they will be “prepared to meet” Hall “so that future generations of women do not face this kind of discrimination”. It reads: “The pay details released in the Annual report showed what many of us have suspected for many years ... that women at the BBC are being paid less than men for the same work.

PA Wire/PA Images Lord Tony Hall has imposed a deadline of 2020 to sort the gender pay gap at the BBC

“Compared to many women and men, we are very well compensated and fortunate. However, this is an age of equality and the BBC is an organisation that prides itself on its values. “You have said that you will ‘sort’ the gender pay gap by 2020, but the BBC has known about the pay disparity for years. “We all want to go on the record to call upon you to act now.” Woman’s Hour host Jane Garvey, who coordinated the letter, Tweeted on Saturday night:

The letter adds: “Beyond the list, there are so many other areas including production, engineering and support services and global, regional and local media where a pay gap has languished for too long. “This is an opportunity for those of us with strong and loud voices to use them on behalf of all, and for an organisation that had to be pushed into transparency to do the right thing. “We would be willing to meet you to discuss ways in which you can correct this disparity so that future generations of women do not face this kind of discrimination.” Speaking at the launch of the annual report, Lord Hall said there was “more to do” on how the licence fee was spent. He said: “At the moment, of the talent earning over £150,000, two thirds are men and one third are women. “Is that where we want to be? No. Are we pushing further and faster than any other major broadcaster? Most certainly. “We’ve already set a clear and strong target for what we want to achieve by 2020: we want all our lead and presenting roles to be equally divided by men and women. “This is already having an impact - of the top talent we have hired or promoted in the last three years, more than 60% are women.”

TonyBaggett via Getty Images A list of the BBC's top earners published earlier this week revealed a stark gender pay gap