A parody of dad Robert Kelly’s BBC interview being interrupted by his kids has been criticised for being “sexist”.

New Zealand satirical programme ‘Jono and Ben’ made a sketch in which comedian Kate Wordsworth reenacted the scenario to portray how a mother would deal with the situation.

The video shows Wordsworth lifting her daughter onto her lap when she walks in the room and feeding her a bottle, while carrying on with the interview.

The mum then multi-tasks, as she irons clothes, defuses a bomb, cooks a roast and finds a missing sock while chatting.

The video was shared on Facebook on Thursday 16 March, with the caption: “Shout out to all the working women out there defusing bombs on a regular basis.”