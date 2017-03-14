The inside story has been revealed about the sweetest viral video ever, in which a young girl gate-crashed her dad’s live and very serious interview with BBC News.

On Friday, Korea expert Robert Kelly’s face fell when, in the footage of his own interview on his screen, he saw the door behind him open and his four-year-old daughter Marion walk into the room.

She walked in a half-dancing way that caught the internet’s imagination as the clip was shared millions of times around the world.

She was followed by her eight-month-old brother James on a stroller and then their mother Kim Jung-A who darted in, pulled them out and slammed the door shut behind her.

Kelly then wrapped up answering questions about the impeachment of South Korea’s president Park Geun-hye and the interview ended.