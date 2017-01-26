Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott has said Theresa May should not sacrifice “British values” to strike a trade deal with Donald Trump.

Speaking on BBC’s Question Time, the Labour MP suggested the new US President’s beliefs were a barrier to a UK-US free trade agreement as the Primes Minister was in the US to meet Trump.

She was speaking just before May gave a speech to Republicans in Philadelphia where she attempted to align the Conservatives closely with Trump’s party, and harked back to renewing the Thatcher-Reagan alliance of the 1980s. She meets Trump on Friday.

Abbott highlighted Trump’s negative views on women, support for torture, and anti-Muslim statements. She made clear the UK would “have to work with them on things we can agree”, but signalled the Labour Party is significantly less enthusiastic for Trump than the Tories.