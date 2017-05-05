Leanne Wood, the leader of Welsh nationalist party Plaid Cymru, has said she “won’t be intimidated by anyone” after an exchange with Brexit Secretary David Davis that many on social media deemed inappropriate.
On BBC 1’s flagship politics show, Question Time, the pair argued over whether the Conservative Party reflected the views of Wales, as Wood claimed Theresa May’s attack on the EU at the start of the election campaign represented “English nationalism”.
Davis: “The leading party in Wales are the Conservative Party.”
Wood: “If you are referring to a poll that came out recently, let’s see the next poll.”
Davis: “Let’s wait and see the result, even better.”
Wood: “Let’s wait to see the result tonight after the local elections.”