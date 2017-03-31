The weekly political knock-about that is the BBC’s Question Time once again included a representative from the UK Independence Party. This time it was Ukip leader, Paul Nuttall, who stepped up.

As HuffPost UK revealed earlier this week, the anti-EU party has a semi-permanent residency on the show.

Ukip appeared on almost one in four of the flagship programmes in the past seven years - despite never having more than two MPs.

Our analysis of the 258 regular Question Time shows since May 6 2010 showed the party had a representative on 24% of the programmes. But something was different this week. Last week, its sole MP, Douglas Carswell, resigned from the party, meaning it no longer has a voice in the House of Commons. Ex-leader Nigel Farage has stood unsuccessfully for election to the Commons seven times, in five general elections and two by-elections. Nuttall’s most recent attempt in Stoke also failed.

So no MPs? But a seat on the Question Time panel?