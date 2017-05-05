A BBC Question Time audience member was widely condemned last night for suggesting people only use foodbanks because they spend their money on cigarettes and alcohol.

The panel on the show were debating the reasons why people were forced to turn to charities to feed themselves with Plaid Cymru leader, Leanne Woods, arguing that delays in benefit payments and “pernicious” Tory welfare reforms were a major factor.

The audience member in question unequivocally disagreed.

He said: “I haven’t visited a foodbank before but I have known people that have. And the vast majority of them that do go for free food, smoke, drink and have Sky television.”

After a loud collective groan and cries of “what?” from the rest of the audience, the man doubled down and said: “And that is the truth.”