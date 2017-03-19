Bear Grylls Says Eton College Failed To Teach Him Life Skills

Adventurer Bear Grylls has said his Eton College education failed to teach him the skills to succeed in life.

The survival specialist - who went to the £33,000-a-year boarding school where the Duke of Cambridge and David Cameron are among its many famous ex-pupils - bemoaned the lack of important life lessons he was taught as a child, including keeping fit, healthy eating and how to be an entrepreneur.

Grylls, 42, revealed he struggled with confidence at school, and suggested that schools are good at championing the academic, sporty or good-looking student who go on to be “disasters in life”.

He said he wants his own children to be taught skills that will “really help them” in the real world.