This Beauty Blogger Gets Real About The Truth Behind 'Natural Beauty'

Beauty blogger Gina Shkeda’s honest response to a comment on social media has got everyone buzzing.
In an industry where perfection is often the end result, when someone admits they #DIDNTWakeUpLikeThis it’s so refreshing.
On Friday, Shkeda posted a snap of herself to Instagram and her 800,000 followers.
“Lashed out and Cabo baecay ready,” Shkeda wrote.
Social media user Paige Matthews commented below the snap saying: “If I could wake up as beautiful as @GinaShkeda I’d be the happiest girl alive #naturalbeauty.”
Shkeda didn’t waste any time in replying with a shockingly honest truth:
“Girl I have micro-bladed brows, lash extensions in and lip injections,” Shkeda wrote.
“I don’t even look like this. You’re flawless.”
And people can’t get enough of her honesty. With many taking to Twitter to applaud her:
We applaud her too. More of this in 2017, please.