This Beauty Blogger Gets Real About The Truth Behind 'Natural Beauty'

Beauty blogger Gina Shkeda’s honest response to a comment on social media has got everyone buzzing.

In an industry where perfection is often the end result, when someone admits they #DIDNTWakeUpLikeThis it’s so refreshing.

On Friday, Shkeda posted a snap of herself to Instagram and her 800,000 followers.

“Lashed out and Cabo baecay ready,” Shkeda wrote.

Social media user Paige Matthews commented below the snap saying: “If I could wake up as beautiful as @GinaShkeda I’d be the happiest girl alive #naturalbeauty.”