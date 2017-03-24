Lena Dunham Got Her Eyebrows Micro-Bladed, Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

The actress and writer recently tried micro-blading, a semi-permanent treatment for Vogue.com , and the results are incredible.

As it turns out Lena Dunham is just like us, trying to fill out her brows in the name of fashion.

Cara Delevingne has always epitomised #EyebrowGoals but what do you do if your brows are defective, wispy caterpillars?

In the video, Dominique Bossavy, a Beverly Hills-based cosmetic artist carries out the procedure for Dunham.

In an essay for the publication, Dunham discusses the issues she’s always had with her own eyebrows, writing:

“Mine were thin and pale, roughly the colour of roadkill, with random hairs sprouting where they might, creating the effect of a sparse forehead rug.

“But I had a totally untested plan: I’d create a superthin shape using my dad’s dull tweezers, then use a pencil of some sort (lip or eyeliner; who really knew the difference?) to fill in what God had not gifted me.”

We spoke to Sian Dellar, a permanent makeup specialist based on Harley Street about the procedure.

What is micro-blading?

“Micro-blading is a semi-permanent eyebrow treatment that is carried out using a specialised manual hand tool which holds disposable micro-blades, and implants colour onto the skin. No machines. No needles.”

What are the benefits of the procedure?

“Eyebrows play a vital role in framing and balancing the face and a well shaped brow will lift and emphasise your eyes as well as making you appear more youthful. Getting the perfect eyebrows can be difficult but micro blading offers the ideal solution.

“Micro-blading can help people with very light eyebrows or those who have little or no hair due to over-plucking gain fullness and definition to their brows, while still looking natural.”

What kind of shapes and styles of brows are most popular at the moment?

“A lot of our clients love the brow shapes of Cara Delevingne, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and Michelle Keegan.”

How long does it last?

“This can vary with each individual, dependant on age, skin type, lifestyle and how well you look after your permanent makeup enhancement.

‘Although colour can last up to two years, the colour gradually continues to get lighter over time as the skin rejuvenates. It is recommended to maintain the fresh look of the treatment, a colour boost procedure should be carried out every 6-12 months.”

With prices starting at £495, it’s not cheap - but Dunham’s brows sure do look good.