Turns out we’re not all united when it comes to our beauty choices, there are big differences in the products we hanker after depending on where we live.

Amazon Fashion has compiled a list of the biggest grooming trends per region in the UK.

This line-up reveals how the nation beautifies itself in time for the Christmas season.

Bristol: Vegan mascara.

Bristol was voted the eco capital of Europe in 2015 and has managed to retain its title since.

Thus it’s not surprising that the most popular item for this region is a vegan beauty product.