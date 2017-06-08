It’s normally Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield making the inappropriate remarks on daytime TV, but today (8 June) it was the turn of Good Morning Britain’s Ben Shephard. The presenter shocked his co-stars with a cheeky remark to weather forecaster Laura Tobin on Thursday’s edition of the ITV breakfast show. Ben and co-host Kate Garraway were discussing an on-air competition to win Wimbledon tickets, saying how they wished they could enter.

ITV Ben Shephard was in a cheeky mood on Thursday's 'Good Morning Britain'

Turning to Laura, Ben said: “Laura’s dressed for Wimbledon today, look at you in your summer outfit and lovely bump.” “I can’t play anyway so it’s a good excuse,” she responded. Ben then joked: “You will be playing swing ball like you always do, so don’t you worry.” Pointing at her bump, he added: “Isn’t that how we got in this situation?” Quickly realising what he’d said, he added: “I really shouldn’t have said that out loud.” Sean Fletcher also pointed out: “You said ‘we’ – is there something you should be telling us?” “I don’t remember,” Laura joked. Ben laughed: “That’s often the way.”

ITV Laura Tobin saw the funny side of Ben's comment

Laura announced her pregnancy live on-air last month, prompting tears from her co-host Susanna Reid. She couldn’t resist a little weather pun in her announcement, saying: “As we head into September things will be blooming but it won’t just be my [floral] dress. “Because I’m very pleased to let everybody know that, come the end of October, I’ll be having my own little ray of sunshine… I am having a baby.” ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.