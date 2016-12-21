Berlin Lorry Attack: Wanted Notice Says Suspect Is 'Armed And Dangerous'

A wanted notice for a Tunisian suspect in the truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin says the man should be considered armed and dangerous.

The notice, a European arrest warrant from Germany obtained by The Associated Press, indicates he has at times used six different aliases and three different nationalities.

It names Anis Amri as having Tunisian citizenship, born in the town of Ghaza. But it lists multiple aliases, many of them variants on his name, and Egyptian and Lebanese citizenship as well.

German authorities have launched a Europe-wide manhunt for the man they believe has ties to Islamic extremists.

A German security official said authorities had considered him a possible terror threat previously and had been trying to deport him after his asylum application was rejected this summer, according to AP.

The man is being sought in Germany and across Europe’s border-free travel zone, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said after briefing Parliament’s domestic affairs committee.

He stressed “this is a suspect, not necessarily the perpetrator. We are still investigating in all directions.”

Twelve people were killed and 48 others injured when a truck plowed into a popular Berlin market Monday evening. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

German media - the Allgemeine Zeitung in Mainz, weekly Der Spiegel and daily Welt - have reported that police found documents in the truck cab that were issued to a Tunisian man as their main suspect remains on the loose.

German authorities had to release two suspects arrested in the wake of Monday’s attack due to insufficient evidence. They had no immediate comment on Wednesday’s reports.