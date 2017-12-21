10 Fabulous Fashion Documentaries To Watch During The Post-Christmas Lull

That inevitable post-Christmas lull can be banished with a really good duvet day (or three). While there’s a plethora of entertainment available during the festive season, not much is out there for the fashion parched - Christmas jumpers quickly loose their appeal. So to give your style-starved eyes something pleasing to feast on, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best fashion documentaries to help you combat your post-Christmas blues. Franca, Chaos And Creation

Fracesco Carrozzini

The late Franca Sozzani was the editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia and she was considered a tour de force among her contemporaries and the public alike. Known for pushing boundaries with her fashion editorials, Zozzani was not afraid to use the cultural, social and political zeitgeist to speak her truth and show the world how fashion can be used to highlight important issues. One of the her most controversial works centred on the theme of domestic violence, which hit a nerve with many. By contrast, her most celebrated work was the Black issue, which featured solely black models for an entire issue and sold out - twice. Both of these anecdotes (and much more) are featured in this charming, sharp and beautifully shot documentary by her son, Francesco Carrozzini.

Dominique Charriau via Getty Images Franca Sozzani and Francesco Carrozzini attend the photocall of 'Francs: Chaos And Creation' on 2 September 2016.

Dior & I

Frederic Tcheng

‘Dior And I’ is a breathtakingly beautiful documentary about Raf Simons’ tenure as creative director at Christian Dior. When it was announced in April 2012 that the Belgian designer would be fronting the house, some saw it as an interesting combination. Where Simons is avant-garde but minimal, Dior was elaborate and romantic. The documentary demonstrates just how perfect a match it was and is all the more worth watching as Simons quit the house in October 2015.

Olivier Matthys via Getty Images Raf Simons.

Manolo, The Boy Who Made Shoes For Lizards

Michael Roberts

Manolo Blahnik is the ultimate fashionista’s shoe of choice, screaming luxury, decadence and panache. This documentary outlinesg the legendary designer’s creative process and the highs and lows of his career so far. Visually captivating, this documentary is one for the die hard fan and the idly curious alike.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Manolo Blahnik.

Iris

Albert Maysles

This documentary follows the life and couture loves of fashion icon Iris Apfel, a then 94-year-old businesswoman and interior designer who has been an avid supporter of fashion for decades. Iris’ eclectic taste in fashion, accessories and art is documented in this charming film in which viewers are shown a glimpse into the world of a true fashionista. The original, one might say.

Lars Niki via Getty Images

The True Cost

Andrew Morgan

‘The True Cost’ is a disarmingly eye-opening documentary that is as poignant as it is crucial to watch. It candidly talks about the affects of fast fashion on the consumer psychologically, as well as its damaging effect on the environment, the artistry of the fashion industry and - most harrowingly - its devastating repercussions on the communities it exploits. A must for the ethical fashion warrior, this documentary is at least worth watching for the insight given by industry experts like Stella McCartney, Vandana Shiva and Livi Firth.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Livia and Colin Firth.

Azzedine Alaïa

FRANCOIS GUILLOT via Getty Images

Azzedine Alaïa was one of fashion’s most legendary designers and was affectionately called ‘papa’ by Naomi Campbell.′ Alaïa may have recently passed away, but his legacy remains with the respect of his peers, the adoration of his supermodels and the enduring beauty of his clothes. Joe McKenna created a short documentary in which those closest to him opened up about the passionate and fun-loving designer. The film is all the more apt now since his passing shortly after it was released.

Patrick Demarchelier / Conde Nast via Getty Images Naomi Campbell wears a dress designed by Azzedine Alaïa.

The First Monday In May

Andrew Rossi

This documentary tracks the countdown to one of fashion’s most iconic events: the Met Gala. Every year, on the first Monday in May, the Metropolitan museum hosts a glittering gala dinner, where the great and the good from the fashion world descend upon New York and stun with their themed ensembles. In 2015, the year this documentary was filmed, Rihanna was the belle of the ball as the event’s host.

Lars Niki via Getty Images Rihanna attends the Met Gala in May 2015.

The Secret World Of Haute Couture

Margy Kinmonth

A quirky documentary about the almost lost world of haute couture, this film provides a peek into the wardrobes of some of the fashion world’s most elite clientele. From fashion weeks to soireés and high tea, it seems every event is an occasion to wear couture - think Daphne Guinness, who makes an appearance. The most entertaining aspect of this documentary is how truly secretive the world of haute couture really is. Whether it’s the wearers not wanting to be seen (much less reveal their sources), or designers refusing to name drop, the fact that this documentary exists at all is a rare and strange treat.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Daphne Guiness.

The September Issue

R J Cutler

Everyone in fashion circles knows that September is the month of re-birth - not January. Thus the September issue of any magazine is deemed the most crucial to get perfect, not least the fashion bible: Vogue. Anna Wintour is seen coolly putting together one such issue in this insightful documentary about the inner workings of a high fashion magazine.

John Lamparski via Getty Images Anna Wintour.

Mademoiselle C

Fabien Constant

Carine Roitfeld was the editor-in-chief of French Vogue for 10 years. During her tenure, she shook up the elegant and artistically poised publication and made it into a Parisian bible injected with a touch of punk. This documentary follows her journey as she leaves her position and ventures into a new project: a book on fashion that is as daring and stylish as the woman herself.