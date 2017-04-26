As Beyoncé prepares to welcome twins into the world, she’s slaying maternity dressing (of course).
Thanks in part in to her stylist, Zerina Akers, who has shared some helpful styling tips for mums-to-be.
Akers has also revealed her favourite maternity style moments from Queen Bee to date.
From bloating to tired feet, Akers understands that pregnancy demands comfortable shoes:
“Lean towards funkier heels and platforms. Really pay attention to the instep of the shoe and make sure the millimeter isn’t so high. It will help a lot and help to avoid swelling,” Akers told Popsugar.
And we think Bee looks incredible in these Prada platforms:
There’s a spring styling trick Akers swears by for pregnant ladies:
“The trick is an awesome jacket. With summer [fast] approaching, lightweight trenches and lightweight kimonos bring a sort of regal-ness, no matter what size you are,” she said.
“Even if you’re wearing a tank and jeans, or a nice comfy t-shirt dress. Just a nice long, soft trench or a duster can enhance and elevate any look. And now, with sleepwear trending, long silk robes could even be brought in.
And, of course, Beyoncé has mastered it, sharing this snap of one of Akers two favourite maternity looks:
And Akers other favourite? This black velvet mini:
Okay (pregnant) ladies, now let’s get in formation.