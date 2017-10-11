Beyoncé’s defiant Freedom has been remade to highlight how the battle for gender equality faces greater challenges in a changing political landscape, its director has told HuffPost UK.

The UN’s Global Goals project aims to raise awareness of the biggest challenges facing girls today, and last year a video of women around the world parodying 90s classic Wannabe by the Spice Girls went viral, with almost 200 million views worldwide of the #WhatIReallyReallyWant clip.

This year’s video, released to mark the International Day of the Girl, changes tone from a fun celebration of female empowerment to deliver a more defiant message.

The video, part of the #FreedomForGirls initiative, shows young girls strutting their stuff to the Beyoncé song, interspersed with shocking facts about the threats they face such as FGM, HIV, child marriage and domestic violence.

It highlights statistics such as the fact that 63 million girls have undergone FGM and that a girl dies as a result of violence every five minutes.

Director MJ Delaney, who also made last year’s video, explained to HuffPost UK: “We made #WhatIReallyReallyWant in the spring of 2016, pre-Brexit, pre-Trump. We created this joyful celebration of the power of female friendship that just wouldn’t sit right with the mood of our audience in 2017.

“Everyone’s angry now, and our girls this year, in contrast to the playfulness of last year, are harnessing that anger and making it purposeful. Demanding change.”