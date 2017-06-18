Beyoncé has reportedly given birth to twins.

The 35-year-old ‘Formation singer’, her 47-year-old husband Jay Z and their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy are said to be “thrilled” with their new arrivals.

“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told PEOPLE magazine on Saturday 17 June.

Multiple sources have also reportedly confirmed the news to US weekly.