Beyoncé has reportedly given birth to twins.
The 35-year-old ‘Formation singer’, her 47-year-old husband Jay Z and their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy are said to be “thrilled” with their new arrivals.
“Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told PEOPLE magazine on Saturday 17 June.
Multiple sources have also reportedly confirmed the news to US weekly.
Showbiz 411 was the first to report the news that Beyoncé had given birth.
“There’s a less than one percent chance we’re wrong but… sources say that Beyonce gave birth to twins on Monday (12 June) night or Tuesday (13 June) morning in Los Angeles,” the website states.
“The source is good. Those kids are here.”
Beyoncé announced she was expecting twins, just four months ago, on 1 February, with what has become one of the most iconic pregnancy announcements of our time.
She shared the photo below and told her Instagram followers: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.
“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”
Congratulations to the family!