Binky Felstead has shared a few photos of her newborn daughter India so far, but the majority of them have been when she’s fast asleep.

The latest photo of the four-week-old shows her wide awake staring up at the camera with an adorable personalised bib on.

″#Adorable, of course I am, my mummy is Binky,” the bib reads.

Speaking about the bib, Felstead wrote on Instagram on 11 July: “I adore it! #hellyes.”