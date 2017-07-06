Binky Felstead has been sharing more photos of baby India since revealing the little one’s name, and we can’t get enough of them.
The former ‘Made In Chelsea’ reality star, who welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Josh Patterson on 12 June, posted an Instagram photo of India Elizabeth Felstead-Patterson sleeping peacefully on her chest.
“Taking time out whilst Josh is attempting to cook,” Felstead captioned the mummy-daughter shot on Tuesday 5 July.
“Oh my gosh what an absolute cutie,” one person commented.
Another wrote: “She is amazing. Please post more pics, love seeing them so much, you are a brilliant mummy.”
The new mum, 26, also shared a photo of India wearing one of her dad’s hats.
“Straight up chiller #daddysgirl,” she wrote.
The couple’s two-part reality show ‘Born In Chelsea’ has recently [Monday 4 July] aired on E4, giving fans a glimpse into Felstead’s pregnancy, birth and first few weeks of motherhood.
Felstead and Patterson were overwhelmed with the positive reaction to the first episode of the show and shared a family photo on Instagram.
“Couldn’t be happier and more grateful with the feedback from our show tonight,” Felstead wrote.
“Thank you all so, so much for your love and support, you have no idea what it means. Love me, Josh and India Elizabeth.”