Binky Felstead shared a pregnancy update with her fans by posting a picture of her bare baby bump.

The 26-year-old, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend JP, shared the selfie of herself in her pyjamas with her top lifted up.

“Saturday morning feels in my silk PJs 🙌🏽💙 ✨,” she captioned the shot on 4 March.

Fans were quick to shower the ‘Made In Chelsea’ star with compliments about her bump.

“Oh that beautiful baby bump!” one person wrote. “I don’t normally comment on celebs’ feeds but you’re looking amazing.”