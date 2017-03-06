Binky Felstead shared a pregnancy update with her fans by posting a picture of her bare baby bump.
The 26-year-old, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend JP, shared the selfie of herself in her pyjamas with her top lifted up.
“Saturday morning feels in my silk PJs 🙌🏽💙 ✨,” she captioned the shot on 4 March.
Fans were quick to shower the ‘Made In Chelsea’ star with compliments about her bump.
“Oh that beautiful baby bump!” one person wrote. “I don’t normally comment on celebs’ feeds but you’re looking amazing.”
Another person wrote: “Omg look at that bump, it’s soooo cute. And how gorgeous do you look? It suits you.”
One mum added: “Having children is amazing, I hope you enjoy every minute of it.”
Felstead revealed in January 2017 she was expecting her first child with her on-off boyfriend, JP.
“This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives,” she told Hello! magazine at the time.
“Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby’s life whether we are together or not.”
Felstead shared a baby bump photo shortly after announcing the news in January.
Felstead has reportedly revealed to her ‘Made In Chelsea’ co-stars that she is expecting a baby girl.
A source told MailOnline she was spotted telling her friends on the show that she was expecting a girl, in scenes expected to air later this year.