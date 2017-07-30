A man has been charged with rape after a 14-year-old girl was attacked twice on the same night.

Khurram Rahi, 27, from Smethwick, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday over the first alleged incident at Witton station in the city, the Press Association reported.

A 34-year-old man who was also arrested on Saturday has been released while inquiries continue, British Transport Police said.