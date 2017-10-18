First-time mums who have an epidural could increase their chance of giving birth without intervention by lying down when in later stages of labour, a study has found.

According to researchers at the University of Birmingham, having an epidural leads to an increased risk of an instrumental vaginal birth - with forceps or a suction device.

But among the 3,093 women they studied who had an epidural, those who lay down in the later stages of labour had more “spontaneous” births without intervention (41.1%), than those who were in an upright position (35.2%).

The authors stated in a report published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) on Wednesday 18 October: “The intervention appears to be easy and cost-free to adopt.

“This evidence will allow pregnant women, in consultation with their healthcare providers, to make informed choices about their position in the second stage of labour.”