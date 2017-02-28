Crabbe, who runs the blog Bodyposipanda, posted the new image along with kickass responses to some of the messages she previously received.

She captioned the new image:

1. “Wait so you just decided to ruin your body?”

- “Nah, I just stopped torturing myself every day for not fitting an image I was never supposed to be.”



2. “But you look so much healthier to me before.”

- “That’s funny, you looked so much more intelligent to me before you equated health with weight and forgot that mental health is health too.”



3. “You could have stayed the same and loved your body, you didn’t need to get fat.”

- “I could have stayed the same and spiralled back into the eating disorder that almost killed me when I was 15. I could have kept starving myself and obsessively working out for hours everyday but it never would have lead me to self love.

“No matter how much weight I lost there was always still something to hate. And sure, people don’t need to gain weight to find their self love, this is just what my body needed to do to match up to my mental freedom. This is my happy body.”



4. “But surely you can’t be happy looking like that now, I could never be happy in that body.”

- “I didn’t think I could either, but as it turns out, happiness isn’t a size. And I wasted far too many years believing that it was. Now I’m not going to stop letting people know that they deserve happiness exactly as they are.

“They deserve to live now, not 10 pounds from now. They deserve that mental freedom. So to every person reading this: I hope you get your freedom too, however it might look. I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.”