Former ‘Blue Peter’ presenter, Katy Hill, took to Twitter to complain about an “older couple” who disliked kids in restaurants.

The 46-year-old mum, who has two children aged nine and 10, was eating out at Pizza Express with her family, during half term.

“Dear ‘older couple’ in Pizza Express - you dislike children in restaurants? I dislike miserable older people who choose family restaurants,” she tweeted on 24 October.