Body Image Concerns Are Stopping Women Checking For Signs Of Breast Cancer

Women have complicated relationships with our breasts, from worrying they’re too small, too big, too uneven or too saggy - and it’s affecting our health. New research has found women who are dissatisfied with the appearance of their breasts are less confident about detecting a change that could be a sign of breast cancer. What’s more, they’re more likely to delay seeing their doctor if they do detect a change in their breasts than women who feel body-confident. As someone who dreads bikini season and actively avoids looking at their (almost non-existent) boobs in the mirror, I understand such hesitations. I’m ashamed to admit that I never check my breasts for potential signs of cancer, but this study has been a wake up call. We need to stop the aesthetic value we place on our breasts impacting how we value their worth. Making that internal shift could be life saving, so, how do you do it?

The study uncovered the majority of women are dissatisfied with the appearance of their breasts with 31% wanting smaller breasts, while 44% want bigger breasts. Worryingly, a third of the women (33%) in the study admitted they rarely or never engaged in breast self-examination. Figuring out why you’re unhappy with the size or shape of your breasts could be the first step in shifting your mindset. Professor Viren Swami, lead author of the study conducted by Anglia Ruskin University, believes our dissatisfaction with breast appearance “mainly comes from cultural pressure”. “Women are expected to live up to certain appearance ideals, often that’s related to size with breasts,” he tells HuffPost UK. “I think a lot of women feel they don’t live up to the perceived expectations.” As well the media and porn putting women under pressure to look a certain way, Professor Swami says our peers and parents can play a role, by making unintentional hurtful comments. “Often, we internalise messages we see in the media and then repeat them in conversation with others, not realising the impact they have,” he says. Professor Swami believes improving body confidence about breasts could be key to improving self-check and early referral rates for breast cancer. Although there is limited research on how women can feel better about their boobs, he recommends focussing on the function of breasts, rather than their appearance. For example, if you stop to think about the ability of breasts to produce milk and keep a baby alive, you’ll feel more empowered to look after them. In the study Professor Swami also highlights how “promoting greater breast awareness may be a useful means of helping women view their breasts in more functional terms, rather than purely aesthetic terms”. That includes knowing the signs of breast cancer to look out for and how to complete a self-examination. Breast Cancer Care’s ongoing initiative aims to highlight how the symptoms of breast cancer are “more than a lump”. Other lesser known symptoms include: :: A change in size or shape

:: A change in skin texture such as puckering or dimpling

:: Redness or rash on the skin and/or around the nipple

:: Liquid that comes from the nipple without squeezing

:: Your nipple has become pulled in or looks different,

:: A swelling in your armpit or around your collarbone

Breast Cancer Care