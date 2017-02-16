Daily Mail The Body Shop ran an offer on the front page of the Mail on Sunday ran as recently as December 11 2016

The Body Shop has no plans to continue advertising with the Daily Mail after it said the paper’s editorial stance seemed “to go against” the firm’s commitment to human rights. The beauty retailer, owned by French cosmetics giant L’Oréal, has previously run voucher promotions in both the Mail and Mail on Sunday. One offer on the front page of the Mail on Sunday ran as recently as December.

When asked for the reason behind its decision to stop advertising in the Mail, The Body Shop told The Huffington Post UK the paper’s editorial stance went against its values. The business said: “We have always supported human rights - it is part of our Enrich Not Exploit Commitment - and when an editorial stance seems to go against that Commitment, we consider seriously whether we will support it.”

Nick Ansell/PA Wire The Body Shop said the editorial stance of the Mail seemed 'to go against' the firm’s commitment to human rights

It came after the firm tweeted in response to questions about its advertising, saying: “We do not have a partnership with the Daily Mail and there are no plans for The Body Shop to advertise.”

@StopFundingHate We do not have a partnership with the Daily Mail and there are no plans for The Body Shop to advertise. (2/2) — The Body Shop UK (@TheBodyShopUK) February 15, 2017

Good news! Before Xmas, Body Shop had a front page promo on the Mail on Sunday. Now they have "no plans" to advertise with the Daily Mail. pic.twitter.com/iI6462duCb — Stop Funding Hate (@StopFundingHate) February 15, 2017

The Body Shop declined to comment on whether its decision affects other publications including The Sun and Daily Express or specifically which editorial stance it was concerned about. Responding to cosmetic chain’s decision, Stop Funding Hate, tweeted: “Good news! Before Xmas, Body Shop had a front page promo on the Mail on Sunday. Now they have ‘no plans’ to advertise with the Daily Mail.” Founded with activism at its heart The Body Shop was founded by Anita Roddick in 1976 with environmental activism at its heart. Under Roddick’s leadership the firm was a vocal supporter of human rights, animal protection and fair trade.

Johnny Green/PA Archive Body Shop founder Anita Roddick was a vocal supporter of human rights, animal protection and fair trade