People are sharing their recommendations for books that help children to develop empathy, as part of a campaign to highlight the power of storytelling.

To mark Empathy Day on Tuesday 13 June, (run by EmpathyLab, an organisation that works with schools, libraries and authors), many people took to Twitter to share a wide variety of books they believe to be “empathy boosting”.

Miranda McKearney chair of EmpathyLab told HuffPost UK: “ Empathy is best learned young, and research shows that reading stories helps children develop it.

“Children learn through identifying with book characters to see things from someone else’s point of view, so as you read with your child, you can build their empathy skills at the same time.”