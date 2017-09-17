Boris Johnson Slammed For 'Backseat Driving Brexit' By Amber Rudd

"You could call it backseat driving" - Amber Rudd reacts to Boris Johnson comments on #Brexit #marr https://t.co/JjlWvzSdWt pic.twitter.com/OGcsG575rh

Update: Boris Johnson Guilty of A ‘Clear Misuse Of Statistics’ Over £350m Claim Say UK Statistics Authority

Boris Johnson is “backseat driving” Brexit, Amber Rudd warned today as she tore into the Foreign Secretary for his intervention on the EU negotiations.

Johnson published a 4,000 word article setting out his vision for Brexit on Saturday, less than a week before Theresa May is due to give a keynote speech in Florence designed to get the stumbling negotiations back on track.

His intervention prompted fury from numerous Tories, with one former minister telling the Observer his behaviour was “disgraceful”.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson – a long-standing critic of Johnson – tweeted ahead of the article’s publication that given the terrorist attack at Parsons Green “our only thoughts should be on service”.