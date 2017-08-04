Boris Johnson and Michael Gove should be thrown in prison for the “lies” told during the EU referendum, Lord Sugar has said.

The independent peer, who quit the Labour Party in 2015, said today he would be willing to serve as Theresa May’s Brexit negotiator.

Asked by BBC Radio 5′s Emma Barnnett whether the foreign secretary and environment secretary should be in jail for promising more money for the NHS while campaigning to Leave the EU, Lord Sugar said: “Absolutely. 100% absolutely.

“I mean, absolutely. Or at least they should have a criminal record.”

He added: “I promise you in five years time – three or four years time – people will be kicking themselves for leaving the European Union. ”