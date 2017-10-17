Boris Johnson Blocking Brexit Talks From Progressing, Says Angela Merkel Ally

Boris Johnson is preventing Brexit talks from progressing, a close ally of Angela Merkel has said.

Michael Fuchs, the vice chairman of the German chancellor’s CDU party, said the foreign secretary was blocking Theresa May from agreeing to pay the EU a financial settlement it would accept.

“I think Theresa May has to come up with fair proposals. At the moment it is not really that much. But I know there are internal problems. Whatever she’s offering, Boris Johnson is saying it’s too much,” Fuchs told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

“His influence seems to be pretty strong because otherwise she would come up with other proposals I guess. So the problem is she has internal trouble in the Tories.”

A major stumbling block in the exit talks is an argument over how much money the UK will pay the EU as it leaves the bloc in order to settle financial commitments it made while still a member.