All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • UK

    Boris Johnson Ends Iran Visit Without Announcement Over Jailed British Mother

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's supporters were hopeful of a deal.

    10/12/2017 11:16 GMT | Updated 2 hours ago
    ATTA KENARE via Getty Images
    Boris Johnson, seen here with the country's foreign minister, has ended his Iran trip without an announcement on the case of a jailed British mother

    Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has ended a “worthwhile visit” to Iran without an announcement over the case of imprisoned Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

    During nearly an hour of talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a spokesman for the Foreign Office said they “both spoke forthrightly” and “agreed on the need to make progress in all areas”.

    “After meeting Dr [Ali Akbar] Salehi, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Association, the Foreign Secretary concluded his visit to Iran with a meeting with President Rouhani,” the spokesman said.

    Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, seen here with her daughter Gabriella, has been imprisoned in Iran since 2016

    “In both meetings the Foreign Secretary discussed the full range of regional and bilateral issues, including banking matters and our concerns about the consular cases of dual nationals.”

    The Foreign Office spokesman said: “We leave with a sense that both sides want to keep up the momentum to resolve the difficult issues in the bilateral relationship and preserve the nuclear deal.”

    Johnson also held “frank” discussions in Tehran on Saturday with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, which was described as a “constructive” meeting.

    The invitation to see Rouhani was seen as a positive development given the often testy state of relations between the two countries, the Press Association reported.

    It came as it remained unclear whether Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be taken back to court on Sunday following threats to increase her sentence by five years after Johnson incorrectly told a parliamentary committee that she had been in Iran to train journalists.

    The Mother-of-one was arrested in 2016 during a holiday visit to show her baby daughter Gabriella to her parents.

    Zaghari-Ratcliffe is serving a five-year sentence over allegations, which she denies, of plotting to overthrow the Tehran government.

    Johnson has been seeking her release during a two-day visit to Iran.

    The imprisoned woman’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, expressed concern at the prospect of his wife going to court again.

    He told the Press Association: “I am obviously watching closely with hope, fingers crossed.”

    Ratcliffe said he hoped the Foreign Secretary’s visit would do some good.

    “Hopefully, he will be persuasive and charming, and build a good relationship. It is definitely good that he is there, but let’s wait and see what happens.”

    Tehran does not recognise Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s dual UK-Iranian nationality, and refuses access to her for representatives of the British authorities, making a prison visit for the Foreign Secretary unlikely during the trip.

    Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case is one of a small number of cases of dual nationals whose release Britain is seeking on humanitarian grounds on which Mr Johnson will push for progress.

    Johnson’s trip to Tehran is only the third by a UK foreign secretary since 2003.

    It comes at a time of tension in the Middle East over US president Donald Trump’s announcement that he is recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

    READ MORE

    MORE:newspoliticsboris johnsonIranNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

    Conversations