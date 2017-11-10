Kirstie Allsopp has branded Boris Johnson “disgraceful” for not meeting the husband of a British woman jailed in Iran who is fighting for her innocence.

The Foreign Secretary has come under pressure over the plight of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after he told a parliamentary committee that she was training journalists - rather than being on holiday with her 22-month-old daughter Gabriella - when she was arrested and jailed in Iran 18 months ago.

It emerged on Thursday that Iranian state TV had framed his ‘false’ comment about her as a “confession”.

But on BBC’s Question Time, the Tory Cabinet minister was condemned by TV presenter Allsopp less for his recent error and more for the fact he has not met the husband battling for justice for his wife.

She said: