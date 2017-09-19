Sky News Jacob Rees-Mogg said Boris deserved a knighthood for setting out a vision for Brexit that emphasises positivity

Rees-Mogg, whose profile was boosted over the summer by a bizarre campaign to make the backbencher Tory leader, told Sky News that Boris deserved a knighthood for his Daily Telegraph column. Rees-Mogg, who has backed Brexit longer than Johnson, was asked by Kay Burley whether May should sack the Foreign Secretary, something she is perceived to be too weak to do. “It would be unusual to sack someone for supporting Government policy,” Rees Mogg said. “What Boris Johnson has done is give the right approach to Brexit, emphasise the positivity of it, and he should certainly be given knighthood not sacked.” He laughed, adding: “A Dukedom!” He also claimed Johnson’s intervention would boost, not hinder May when she speaks in Florence on Thursday, adding his vision for Brexit would “boost the morale of the country”.

Stephanie Keith / Reuters Boris has been pursued by reporters in New York, who asked whether he was resigning