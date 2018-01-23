Boris Johnson Reminded By Philip Hammond He Is Not The Health Secretary After NHS Cash Demands

Boris Johnson has been rebuked by Philip Hammond after he let it be known he wanted more money to be given to the NHS.

The foreign secretary is expected to use a Tuesday Cabinet meeting to demand £100m extra a week for the health service after Brexit.

But ahead of the meeting, the chancellor told Johnson to to stick to his brief. “Mr Johnson is the foreign secretary,” the Hammond said.

Johnson made clear last week he thinks the health service should be “at the very top of the list” when the UK “takes back control” of money which would have been sent to Brussels as a member.

He is set to use Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, when Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt will update ministers on the NHS winter crisis, to demand around £5bn a year extra for the health service.