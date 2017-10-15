All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    15/10/2017 20:43 BST

    Boris Johnson Rows Boat With EU Minister But Not Everyone Appears Impressed

    Foreign Secretary predicted a 'tremendous success'.

    Boris Johnson risked a rash of unforgiving headlines as the Foreign Secretary took an impromptu boat trip with an EU counterpart that he confidently boasted would be a “tremendous success”.

    During a walk around the estate at Chevening House, the Foreign Secretary tried to encourage ministers from eight European allies to join him for a spin out in a rowing boat. 

    PA Wire/PA Images

    According to the Press Association, Johnson’s wife Marina Wheeler tried to persuade him to head to the house with the delegation as the minister pushed the vessel out on to the water.

    “Come on, they have got a programme,” she said, aware of the potential pitfalls on many levels.

    “We don’t want to drown… we are not drowning the foreign ministers, come on.”

    Undeterred, Johnson took to the water with the Czech Republic’s deputy foreign minister Ivo Sramek.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    PA Wire/PA Images

    As he joined Sramek in the dinghy, Johnson said the paddle would be a “tremendous success”.

    PA

    The pair spent a couple of minutes rowing round the lake.

    PA Wire/PA Images

    Johnson’s messing about on boats was among the best in the canon, according to early reviews. 

    Others thought they might have been given a sneak preview of a recently publicised plan.

    And one Tory MP did not have a good feeling about any of this.

    On dry land, the Press Association reported how “most of the ministers” clapped as the duo returned to terra firma.

    PA

    The operative word was “most” however. Not all.

    PA

    Row boat diplomacy, eh?

    Related...

    MORE:brexitboris johnsonEuropean Union

    Conversations