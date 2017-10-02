Tory anger over Boris Johnson reignited today as one MP told him to “keep his bloody mouth shut” and Scottish leader Ruth Davidson suggested she would sack him.

The Foreign Secretary continued to overshadow the Conservative party conference in Manchester as he faced fresh criticism for setting out new demands for a swifter Brexit.

Irritation with Johnson erupted over his latest intervention - when he warned the post-Brexit transition should last “not a second longer” than two years - as well as over claims from some of his allies that Theresa May could be out of office within a year.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said that ‘everyone is sackable’, while MP Antoinette Sandbach told HuffPost UK: “We live in an era of cabinet collective responsibly.

“If he doesn’t want to take that responsibility he should do the honourable thing and resign”.

John Howell – Johnson’s successor as MP in Henley - also told ITV Meridian: “My message to Boris is to keep his bloody mouth shut”.