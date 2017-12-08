Yves Herman / Reuters

After so spectacularly crashing the negotiations on Monday, just getting the car back on the road with the engine running was enough to generate cheers from Tory MPs. Theresa May’s early morning trek to Brussels after a night of repairing her conked-out deal gave her the result she wanted, and everyone can now move on to round two of these Brexit talks. But if May thinks the draft agreement will stop any more sabotage from people back home, she could well be mistaken - especially when hard-core Brexiteers begin looking under the bonnet. This deal has the feel of a George Osborne Budget about it: Looks good initially, but wait for the day two headlines. On the face of it, the agreement has been welcomed by all the right people. Brexit-supporting Cabinet minister Michael Gove said May had “won” in her negotiations with Brussels. Suella Fernandes, chair of the influential European Research Group of Tory eurosceptics, described it as “pragmatic and flexible”, while former head of Vote Leave Matthew Elliott effused that it was “superb news to wake up to”. But beneath the exclamation mark laden tweets and virtual pats on the back, some of the older heads in the Brexit world are worried. Boris Johnson took to Twitter to caveat his initial welcoming of the deal. Replying to a photo posted of him meeting with May on Thursday afternoon - an attempt to ensure the Foreign Secretary was seen to have signed off on the deal, Johnson tweeted: “Yes, great meeting with PM...found her totally determined that ‘full alignment’ means compatibility with taking back control of our money, laws and borders.”

John Redwood, whose eurosceptism dates back to him campaigning for out in the 1975 referendum, said “a good deal has to be better than this”. Former Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson said that while this is a “big improvement” on the version torpedoed by the DUP on Monday, there are “still problematic areas”. Veteran Eurosceptic Sir Bill Cash described it as a “landmark document” – but that is more because it gets the UK onto trade talks and one step closer to actual Brexit than for anything actually in the agreement. On the detail, Sir Bill said the European Scrutiny Committee, which he chairs, “will be looking at that.”

Other Eurosceptic MPs simply refused to speak to the media until they had properly digested the text. One told HuffPost UK that while the deal seemed to be a victory for May, “this feels a bit like Maastricht” – a reference to the treaty in the 1990s which created the modern European Union and the single currency. Then-Prime Minister John Major was initially lauded for securing opt-outs for the UK from certain areas of the treaty, but when Eurosceptic Tories realised how much power was being handed over to Brussels, they proceeded to defeat the Government on key votes.

