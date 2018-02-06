Boris Johnson is set to underline his status as the Government’s leading Brexiteer with a major speech on Valentine’s Day making the “liberal” case for leaving the EU, HuffPost UK has been told.

In a move that may be seen as him trying to ‘play Cupid’ between the different wings of the Tory party, the Foreign Secretary has pencilled in February 14 as the date for his latest intervention, party sources said.

Johnson had been due to make his speech on Monday, setting out his ‘red lines’ ahead of a crunch Cabinet sub-committee on Brexit this week, but rescheduled it amid fears the move would be seen as too provocative.

The latest date for the speech is next Wednesday and will be a ‘unifying’ address, appealing to both former Remain and Leave voters, a Whitehall source claimed.

Following weeks of in-fighting over the kind of Brexit Tory MPs and ministers want, Johnson will strive to unify the Tory party by making an upbeat case for an internationalist, open and tolerant UK after it leaves the EU in 2019.

Another source familiar with the plans said that Johnson would argue for a “liberal Brexit”. They said the speech would be sometime in the next fortnight but stressed that the no date had been finally agreed.