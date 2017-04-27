Boris Johnson’s attempt to paint Jeremy Corbyn as “meandering and nonsensical” has been thwarted by a trio of interviews in which he was largely... meandering and nonsensical.

The Foreign Secretary went on the attack on Thursday morning with a scathing column in The Sun followed by a string of media appearances to make the case for the Tories in the upcoming General Election.

In his article he described the Labour leader as a “benign herbivore” and a “mutton-headed mugwump” capable only of “meandering and nonsensical” speeches, prompting widespread bemusement and reaching for dictionaries.