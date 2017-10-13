A call for women to boycott Twitter, after actress Rose McGowan was suspended over tweets after accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape, has been met with scepticism, as some say they won’t be silent now “the whole world is listening”.

Dozens of women have come forward making accusations of sexual assault and harassment against film producer Weinstein, triggering a conversation about the scale of both that women face.

Oscar-winning actor Emma Thompson labelled Weinstein a “predator” who is just the tip of an “iceberg”, adding his alleged behaviour was “endemic” in Hollywood.

#WomenBoycottTwitter trended on Friday as people pledged to quit the site in solidarity with McGowan.