A call for women to boycott Twitter, after actress Rose McGowan was suspended over tweets after accusing Harvey Weinstein of rape, has been met with scepticism, as some say they won’t be silent now “the whole world is listening”.

Dozens of women have come forward making accusations of sexual assault and harassment against film producer Weinstein, triggering a conversation about the scale of both that women face.

Oscar-winning actor Emma Thompson labelled Weinstein a “predator” who is just the tip of an “iceberg”, adding his alleged behaviour was “endemic” in Hollywood.

#WomenBoycottTwitter trended on Friday as people pledged to quit the site in solidarity with McGowan.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Harvey Weinstein is facing mounting accusations of sexual harassment and assault, triggering a conversation about how much of both women face

After her Twitter account was restored, McGowan encouraged the boycott. Journalist Lauren Duca and model Chrissy Teigen are among those taking part, while a host of celebrities have also pledged their support.

Me briefly escaping from this godforsaken website #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/oCFrZKZYx8 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) October 13, 2017

Ladies. Let's do this. #WomenBoycottTwitter. Not because of hate but because I love this platform and know it can be better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 13, 2017

But journalist Jane Merrick asked why women should quit the site given “we’ve only just started talking about the things we’ve kept a secret for years”.

Why should #WomenBoycottTwitter? We’ve only just started talking about the things we’ve kept a secret for years. — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) October 13, 2017

As the hashtag trended, Labour MP Jess Phillips said: “I’m not going to boycott Twitter I’m going to sing like a bird.”

She shared a passage from her memoir Everywoman, in which she writes: “Our silence is complicity, our volume is napalm.”

I'm not going to boycott twitter I'm going to sing like a bird. Another bit of my book here. I am Napalm. pic.twitter.com/RroE9a32Px — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) October 13, 2017

Writer Kate Leth said she understood the idea of a boycott but added: “I don’t personally agree that silence is the right protest to being silenced”.

I understand the idea behind #WomenBoycottTwitter but I don’t personally agree that silence is the right protest to being silenced. — Kate✨Queen of Ghosts (@kateleth) October 13, 2017

This conversation, this awareness of the prevalence of harassment, it’s happening because women spoke up. I don’t think they should stop. — Kate✨Queen of Ghosts (@kateleth) October 13, 2017

It’s complicated, obviously. I’m not telling anyone not to, but I’d rather men listen & report harassment for a day than women be absent. — Kate✨Queen of Ghosts (@kateleth) October 13, 2017

Author Samantha Shannon said she would not boycott but would be recommending books by women instead.

Just saw that tweeting or not tweeting today is a big decision. Instead of #WomenBoycottTwitter, I'll be recommending books by women. — Samantha Shannon (@say_shannon) October 13, 2017

One Tweeter said they had “no idea why women would want to silence their voices when the whole world is now listening”.

Honestly, I have no idea why women would want to silence their voices when the whole world is now listening. #WomenBoycottTwitter — Calvin ಠ_ರೃ (@analyticalps) October 13, 2017

One woman said a boycott would “accomplish nothing”. Another asked: “Isn’t being silent about issues a hell of a lot worse than speaking up about them?”

How about instead of #WomenBoycottTwitter which will accomplish nothing, let's speak up about injustice and get voices heard — Brittany Pole (@Brightknee91) October 13, 2017

Why are we boycotting twitter? Isnt being silent about issues a hell of a lot worse than speaking up about them!? #WomenBoycottTwitter — Amanda Mary (@UhmanduhMayree) October 13, 2017

Another refused to boycott Twitter saying: “This is a time for us to SHOUT FROM THE ROOFTOPS.”

Ok no to #WomenBoycottTwitter because this is a time for us to SHOUT FROM THE ROOFTOPS 🗣🗣🗣 #feminist #SpeakUp — Monty Leigh (@montyleigh93) October 13, 2017

McGowan’s suspension was due to the fact she tweeted a personal phone number in a series of tweets to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in which she alleged the head of Amazon Studios knew about her allegations about Weinstein and ignored them.

In later tweets, Rose also alleged that she sold a script to Amazon and tried to wrangle it back after hearing a “Weinstein bailout” might be taking place.