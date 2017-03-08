As far as fitspiration goes, there are a fair few female Instagram stars to follow, but not as many males.

Seeing as we introduced you to Faisal Abdalla, we thought it was about time London-based personal trainer Bradley Simmonds was on your radar.

With an impressive 166,000 followers (and counting), Simmonds shares his tips on strength training and innovative workouts on social media.

Simmonds is a fitness coach for the stars, including Premier League footballers John Terry and Theo Walcott. His career as a trainer began when his career as a footballer was cut short due to back injuries.

“Despite spending most of my time in the treatment room and gym, I grasped the opportunity to learn from the most qualified trainers and experts in both the fitness and nutrition world,” he said.

For the latest instalment in our ‘Fit Fix’ series, we asked Simmonds about his workouts, training plan and what he eats in a week.