Bradley Walsh met his match during Wednesday night’s ‘Tonight At The Palladium’ when an audience member mistook him for Ben Shephard.

Brad was left (almost) speechless after 84-year-old Jack told him he loved watching him on his daytime show.

Except the show Jack mentioned was ‘Tipping Point’ - hosted by GMTV’s Ben - and not Bradley’s gameshow, ‘The Chase’.

Jack and his partner Ann were invited on stage for a chance to win £1,000 in a game called ‘Cash Coach’.