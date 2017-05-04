Bradley Walsh met his match during Wednesday night’s ‘Tonight At The Palladium’ when an audience member mistook him for Ben Shephard.
Brad was left (almost) speechless after 84-year-old Jack told him he loved watching him on his daytime show.
Except the show Jack mentioned was ‘Tipping Point’ - hosted by GMTV’s Ben - and not Bradley’s gameshow, ‘The Chase’.
Jack and his partner Ann were invited on stage for a chance to win £1,000 in a game called ‘Cash Coach’.
Initially Bradley was delighted to hear that Jack, who is a widower, and Ann, who is separated, were an official “item”.
Jack then told the host: “I think you’re pretty good. I watch that Tipping Point every day.”
What. A. Legend.
Cue Bradley asking the audience: “Anybody else like to win a grand?”
We’re still not sure if it was a genuine mistake or if Jack was pulling Bradley’s leg, but either way, we’re loving his style (and cheek). And yes, he did walk away with the cash.
‘The Chase’ is currently on a break, which hasn’t gone down well with many viewers of the show, who have taken it out on Rylan Clark-Neal.
The former ‘X Factor’ star took the drastic step of deleting his Twitter account, after being bombarded with spiteful messages from fans of ‘The Chase’.
Many were angered by the news the ITV game show is being replaced with Rylan’s new series ‘Babushka’.
And while the presenter has insisted ‘The Chase’ is simply taking a break as it does every year, it seems the message hasn’t got through to everyone, after he continued to be trolled.
Rylan branded the outrage “ridiculous” in a final message he posted on his account, before taking it offline.
“Getting a bit ridiculous now. Just doing my job,” he said. “Enjoy the show. Coming off here for a while.”