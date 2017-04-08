The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox has warned of the growing dangers of fascism and extreme right-wing politics. Brendan Cox, whose wife was stabbed and shot by a right-wing extremist outside her constituency office last June, said communities need to stand together against division and hate. He made the comments while opening the Amnesty International annual general meeting in Nottingham on Saturday, reports the Press Association.

Toby Melville / Reuters Brendan Cox during a service for his wife last June.

Cox said: “We are facing a new threat today - one that we still haven’t fully appreciated. “We have got into the absurd position of celebrating fascists coming second in national elections, rather than first, as if that is a great outcome.